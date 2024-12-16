He Owned $1 Million Worth Of Land In India For Over Five Years, But Now That He Is Engaged He Wonders If He Should Have Told His Fiancée About It

When you are in a serious relationship with someone, you should share all important information with them.

What happens if you own a lot of land in another country but you can’t sell it for legal reasons?

That is the situation the man in this story is facing, and he isn’t sure if he should tell his new fiancee or not.

Check it out.

AITA for not telling my now fiancée that I am technically a millionaire? A couple things. I am of Indian descent, this means I am an American citizen, but both my parents were born in India. I can’t legally be an Indian citizen because India does not allow dual citizenship. My late grandparents own a lot of land in India, and since my mom and I are both only children, half of their land went to me and half went to my mom. I also recently proposed to my fiancée on our 5 year anniversary. This is why the discussion of what we own came up.

That is quite an inheritance.

I don’t have the current estimate on my property, but it was worth about 7 crore rupees which is approximately a million dollars. The thing is, I can’t sell the land.

What are you supposed to do then?

I’m not an Indian citizen, so it’s illegal for me to sell that land. I can legally build buildings and be a landlord or a farm that land, but I can in no way sell that land.

So, what is the land going to be used for?

I also don’t want to use that land for rent or farming since it’s going to be difficult to invest. I did own the land a couple months before my relationship with my fiancée started, but I didn’t think it was that important to tell her. AITA?

I would have thought that this would have come up at some point before five years, but I guess it isn’t strictly necessary.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Why not just tell her now?

This person suggests consulting a lawyer.

No reason not to tell her.

This is a very unusual situation.

Is he even a millionaire?

What a weird situation to have to deal with.

But it’s probably better to be honest up front.

