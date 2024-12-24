This Mechanic Showed Why People Shouldn’t Buy Car Parts From Amazon

Amazon…don’t do it!

Well, at least don’t do it when it comes to car parts.

That’s what a mechanic named Sherwood had to say in a viral TikTok video.

Sherwood told viewers, “Amazon strikes again. We’re not hating on Amazon. There’s nothing wrong with Amazon. It’s just the people that are on the sites, selling stuff.”

He said that he worked on a 2018 Cadillac Escalade that suffered a cylinder misfire. The owner of the vehicle replaced parts himself.

A bunch of codes popped up on the car when diagnostics were run and Sherwood said, “This one was really painful.”

Sherwood figured out that the owner had installed a wrong part in the Escalade and he said, “208 bucks for everything from Amazon with the wrong sensor, probably the wrong fuel injectors. Gotta be the wrong fuel injectors. That’s why it’s running rich.”

The mechanic said the issue could be fixed but it took a while and he told viewers, “This video cannot do it justice.”

Take a look at what he had to say.

