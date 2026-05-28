A Woman Shared the Cozy Hotel-Inspired Nighttime Routine She Loves Bringing Home

“Bedtime stacks” are all the rage these days and if you’re not clued in, here’s the deal: it’s what people gather up around them in bed so they can be comfortable for the night and not have to much too much.

A TikTokker named Amanda showed viewers the “hotel room service bedtime stack” that came up with and it’s pretty impressive.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My bedtime stack.”

Amanda told viewers, “I saw a girl on here talking about her “bedtime stack,” which is basically like a group of items you bring to your bed or your couch with you. You can do all your activities in one spot, you don’t have to get up.”

She continued, “But I’m so happy that there’s a word for this. But I called it my “hotel room service,” because I like to set this up before I shower. When I come out of the shower, this is waiting for me on my bed. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, who did this? Wait…me!'”

Amanda showed viewers the items she put on her bed.

The included a water bottle, celery with peanut butter, a charger, and a mini can of Poppi.

Amanda kept on stacking and she also had a remote control for her fan, her Kindle to read a book, chapstick and hand cream, her planner, and an iPad to watch YouTube or get some work done.

She told viewers, “This is like the ultimate bed-rotting, but it’s 8:30 p.m. and your girl is tired.”

The video’s caption reads, “Monday night bedtime stack while New Jersey has a tornado warning? You can literally hear my house creaking. Thank you.”

Check out the video.

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And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This looks like a cozy way to spend time in bed!