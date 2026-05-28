May 28, 2026 at 2:46 am

A Woman Shared the Cozy Hotel-Inspired Nighttime Routine She Loves Bringing Home

by Matthew Gilligan

woman and her bedtime stack

TikTok/@amanda.theresa

“Bedtime stacks” are all the rage these days and if you’re not clued in, here’s the deal: it’s what people gather up around them in bed so they can be comfortable for the night and not have to much too much.

A TikTokker named Amanda showed viewers the “hotel room service bedtime stack” that came up with and it’s pretty impressive.

woman and her bedtime stack

TikTok/@amanda.theresa

The video’s text overlay reads, “My bedtime stack.”

Amanda told viewers, “I saw a girl on here talking about her “bedtime stack,” which is basically like a group of items you bring to your bed or your couch with you. You can do all your activities in one spot, you don’t have to get up.”

She continued, “But I’m so happy that there’s a word for this. But I called it my “hotel room service,” because I like to set this up before I shower. When I come out of the shower, this is waiting for me on my bed. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, who did this? Wait…me!'”

Amanda showed viewers the items she put on her bed.

The included a water bottle, celery with peanut butter, a charger, and a mini can of Poppi.

woman in her bed

TikTok/@amanda.theresa

Amanda kept on stacking and she also had a remote control for her fan, her Kindle to read a book, chapstick and hand cream, her planner, and an iPad to watch YouTube or get some work done.

She told viewers, “This is like the ultimate bed-rotting, but it’s 8:30 p.m. and your girl is tired.”

The video’s caption reads, “Monday night bedtime stack while New Jersey has a tornado warning? You can literally hear my house creaking. Thank you.”

woman in her bed

TikTok/@amanda.theresa

Check out the video.

@amanda.theresa

Monday night bedtime stack while NJ has a tornado warning?? You can literally hear my house creaking. Thank you @linneaphm 🫶🏼 #bedtime #bedtimeroutine #bedtimesnack #nightroutine

♬ original sound – amanda.shammas

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a restaurant manager who confront a family who left a very small tip.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.10.57 AM A Woman Shared the Cozy Hotel Inspired Nighttime Routine She Loves Bringing Home

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.11.23 AM A Woman Shared the Cozy Hotel Inspired Nighttime Routine She Loves Bringing Home

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.11.44 AM A Woman Shared the Cozy Hotel Inspired Nighttime Routine She Loves Bringing Home

This looks like a cozy way to spend time in bed!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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