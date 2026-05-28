Man’s Practical Suggestion for Girlfriend to Get a Second Job to Clear Her Debt Backfires After She Brands Him “Selfish”

Finances can become a major source of tension in relationships.

The following story involves a man who planned to move in with his girlfriend.

She had significant credit card debt, so he suggested that she get another job.

However, she did not take this very well and even called him selfish.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wanting my girlfriend to get a second job My girlfriend has a lot of credit card debt. She gathered it from traveling a few years ago. I think that is what it is from.

This man and his girlfriend are planning to move in together.

We have been dating for about a year. We are planning on moving in together. She makes about half as much as me. She said that when she moves in, she can only pay a little bit less than half the rent. And cannot pay anything for utilities.

He suggested that she get a second job that will help pay off her debt.

Our plan is for her to be a stay-at-home mom in a few years. I am in charge of buying the house. I am currently saving for a down payment. I am also saving to be able to support our family when she stops working. I suggested that she get a second job. This would help her pay off her debt. This would also allow me to keep saving.

She disagreed and thought he was selfish.

But she did not like that idea. She said that it is selfish of me not to allow her to pay less than half. She said she needs to pay off her debt. AITA for wanting her to get a second job and for wanting her to pay half of the rent and utilities?

He sounds like a good partner, helping her plan their future.

But she couldn’t see his concern and even took his suggestion negatively.

Do you agree that he was being selfish? Do you think their relationship will thrive?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This one has a question.

You’re headed for financial disaster, says this one.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and sensible.

Love is priceless, but rent and credit card bills definitely aren’t.