Daughter Made Sure That She Would Have Her Own Bed During A Family Gathering, But Then Her Mom Said She Should Give It Up When Unexpected Family Arrived

When everyone is getting together for the holidays, things can get quite crowded in some houses.

What would you do if you agreed to come only if you could have your own room and bed, otherwise you wanted to book a hotel?

But then unexpected family showed up and wanted your room?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, she stood her ground and kept the room to herself, but now her mom is angry.

Read on for the details.

AITA for making my cousin’s pregnant GF sleep on the couch over Thanksgiving? My (38F) Aunt (60ishF) hosted Thanksgiving this year at her fairly large house. She was really eager this year to have my mother’s family join this year, including me and my sister her husband, and her kids because haven’t seen each other in a while. She was insistent that we all stay at her house so we could spend more time with each other.

Good for her for making her needs clear.

Before I agreed to go, I confirmed with her that I would be able to sleep in a bed, in a room with a door that closes. I’m ok with sharing a bed or a room, but I need an actual bed or a room. I am the only one of my siblings or cousins who is single or childless/childfree. Because of this, historically I have been relegated to the living room couch or floor during holidays. It has always sucked. I am overweight so I wake up with back pain. I have had air mattresses deflate on me overnight due to a hole.

I can see why she doesn’t want to go through this again.

I can’t fall asleep until the the younger adult family members finish hanging out at 1 am and then I get woken up at 6 am by someone making coffee. People keep on moving my luggage. I get only a couple of hours of bad sleep and wake up in pain. I have pledged to myself that if I wasn’t able to get a real bed in an actual room, that I would get a hotel room. Thanksgiving week arrives and I’m pleasantly surprised that I was assigned a room and a Queen bed to myself. All of the adults had beds they shared with their SO. It was great for the first night.

Hopefully, this isn’t a problem.

But the day before Thanksgiving my cousin (35M) arrives with his GF (28F) who is 6 months pregnant as a surprise. He had originally told my Aunt he wasn’t going to be able to make it because of work, but he just wanted to surprise her. But now, there isn’t enough beds for everyone. My mother said that I could give up my bed to the couple and sleep on the air mattress in the den, but my Aunt insisted I stay in my room.

I’m sure they survived.

My cousin ended up on the couch and his GF on an air mattress. My mother is now lecturing me about being a bad guest. She thinks I should of insisted that my cousin and his GF take the bed, especially because she is pregnant. AITA?

She could have offered to go to a hotel if needed, but there is no reason she should sleep poorly because of an unexpected guest.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

This woman tried her best to be prepared.

