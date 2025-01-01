TikTokker Warned Viewers About A New Method Carjackers Are Using To Steal Vehicles. – ‘Take your keys with you at all times.’

This is need-to-know information, friends!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and warned viewers about a new method that thieves are using to try to carjack people.

The man said that thieves are using a new trick and he placed a plastic bottle on one of his car’s tires.

He said, “So when you start your car and move it even a little bit, you’re gonna hear a loud pop. And it’s gonna be the bottle exploding.”

The man continued, “Of course, you’re gonna jump out of the car to see what the sound was.”

He said that thieves will take advantage of people checking on their car after hearing the loud noise and they’ll jump in and drive away.

He said to viewers, “So be smart. Whenever you leave your car, take your keys with you at all times.”

Be aware of your surroundings, friends…

