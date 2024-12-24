Walmart Customer Showed People A New Way They Can Get Access To Locked-Up Items

If you’ve been in any big stores lately, you’ve probably noticed that it’s common practice to have items locked up in glass cases.

And for those of you who have been trying to get the attention of employees, this video’s for you!

A woman named Lee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how they can use their phones to get their hands on the items they want.

Lee told viewers, “We got a new system. The phone.”

A Walmart viewer held a phone up to a locked cabinet to open it.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “UPDATE… Walmart has a new system, no more waiting for a team member, they all have keys now…THE PHONE.”

It looks like the Walmart workers are still in control…for now…

Check out the video.

@leesbby NOW WE GOT ANOTHER PROBLEM!!! Thee associates use their own phones 🤨does walmart pay the associates for the use of their own phone at work? Is their a discount percentage offered for using your own phone for work? Do they get a check refund for using their own phone? #whatdoyouhavetosaywalmart #paytheassociates #giveupacheck #payhavetheirphonebill ♬ original sound – Leesbby

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker isn’t having it.

And one viewer will just keep going to Target.

I guess this is an improvement…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!