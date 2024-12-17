Walmart Shopper Said Regular Customers Can’t Use Self-Checkout Anymore At Her Store And It’s Got People Puzzled

Why, Walmart…? Why?!?!

A TikTokker named Liz posted a video on the social media platform and sounded off against what she sees as a big problem with the mega chain store.

Liz told viewers that the removal of self-checkout lanes for regular shoppers at her Walmart has led to nothing but trouble and said, “It’s official guys. Walmart has removed the self-checkout counter from my store.”

The text overlay to her video reads, “Walmart has lost their minds.”

Liz added that self-checkout lanes are now only available for Walmart+ members.

Additionally, she says the only people who are now allowed to use self-checkout are Walmart+ members.

Liz said, “This company that has hundreds of billions of dollars is now charging you a yearly fee to check out your own groceries. They’re not gonna pay more employees to work. They’re not gonna give employees cash registers that work and are updated and efficient.”

Liz continued, “Every time you come you try and work with a cashier they’re standing there, trying to get the machine to work.”

She argued that the Walmart+ membership plan isn’t worth it and said, “So it’s $100 to check your own self out. Clown world…we literally live in clown world.”

Liz added, “It’s moments like this when you start to realize I’m gonna have to start making a lifestyle change now. I don’t wanna be in here I’m gonna start shopping here less. Last minute picking up stuff? I’m not gonna do it here, I’m gonna do it a Winn Dixie or Aldi or Publix or what have you. Or Target even.”

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers said about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person has a solution in mind…

This is frustrating…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁