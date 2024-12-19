Wedding Guests Are Asked To Wear White, But After A Squabble With The Bride Her Cousin Turns Up In A Gold Dress

It’s no secret that weddings can make even the sanest people feel a little crazy.

First there’s the ever-changing list of etiquette.

Then there’s all the rules that the couple impose.

And getting people to follow those rules? Not so easy.

That’s exactly what happened in this story, where one guest in particular did not want to comply with the bride’s wishes.

Let’s find out what exactly went so wrong at this wedding.

AITA for having my cousin thrown out of my wedding for not wearing white? I am 28 got married two weeks ago. I am still getting backlash from what happened so I’m here to see if I really am in the wrong. My husband and I decided to have a child-free white wedding where the guests all wore white. I personally don’t like to wear white because I always feel that no matter what I’m doing something always manages to get me dirty. So, my dress was not white but blue.

Read on to find out how the situation developed.

This all started when I decided who would be in my bridal party. I chose two friends from middle school, one from high school, my 16-year-old niece and my cousin. Since I was having a child-free wedding, I didn’t want anyone under the age of 18, but my whole family knew that my niece was my one exception. When we went to the dress shop to pick out dresses, I informed my bridesmaids they would be in black to match the groomsmen. Everyone was on board with the color, and we found a dress that fit everyone, and the top could be adjusted for comfort. Everything was going great until my cousin asked why my niece was getting the same dress, so I told her she was a bridesmaid. My cousin said that she assumed she was there for a flower girl dress since I’m not inviting anyone under 18, and if I needed another bridesmaid her daughter could do it. I told my cousin no, and that her daughter is a guest. Things got awkward but we were done so we left, and I took my niece out and explained she was a bridesmaid and that wasn’t changing.

Uh-oh. Let’s see what happened next.

Everything was going great after that until bridal dress shopping. At that point I had done a lot of research to find dress style I liked and a store that had the color I wanted or could get it. I went to the appointment with my bridesmaids, my parents, and in-laws. Everything was fine but I didn’t like anything I picked until my mom found a dress. I didn’t think I would like it, but it ended up being the one and they could get it in my color. We were all happy until my cousin said something that made me snap. She said that I should pick a dress that made me look prettier and not as fat. I blacked out and said a bunch of things I shouldn’t have, then kicked her out of the bridal party and the wedding.

Yikes! This drama was only the beginning.

A few days later my aunt who I love and respect called to ask for my cousin to be invited as a guest. I did feel guilty about the things I said, so I said yes. Fast forward to the wedding and it was my turn to walk out and the first thing I see out the corner of my eye was GOLD. My cousin was sat in a middle row on the aisle in a gold strapless dress. I wanted to cry but we continued on. Once we were finished, I told my wedding planner to have my cousin kicked out and kept away. A few people think she could have stayed, but others think she should have followed the dress code. My aunt thinks I could have asked her to leave instead of having security throw her out and embarrassing her. AITA?

This bride was not considerate towards her guests, but her cousin sounds like a real piece of work too.

With family like this, it’s no wonder that so much drama kicked off at this wedding.

Read on to find out what Reddit thought of this.

This person thought that the bride’s attitude and rules were totally unacceptable.

And others agreed that, at the very least, she was a hypocrite.

But this person disagreed, and thought the cousin was out of line.

One person even congratulated the bride on the action she took.

Listen. Weddings are all about what the bride and groom want, sure.

But sometimes they need to lighten up a little – does the color of people’s clothes really make or break your day?

