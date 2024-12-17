When An HOA Tries To Dictate Fence Height, This Homeowner Finds The Perfect Loophole

For most people, privacy matters, especially when nosy neighbors can’t seem to mind their own business.

So, what would you do if your HOA forced you to lower a fence meant to keep prying eyes out? Would you back down? Or would you find a way to follow their rules and still protect your space?

In today’s story, one homeowner took a closer look at the handbook and turned the tables on his HOA. Here’s how it played out.

HOA wants me to build a shorter fence? Got it! One of my favorite professors relayed this story to me over five years ago, so I’m sorry if the details are foggy or inaccurate. My professor was a very, very private person, the sort of guy who would hesitate to tell you his favorite color if you hadn’t known him long enough. He had recently had an incredibly nosy couple move in next door and realized the flimsy four-foot fence he had gotten for the dog wouldn’t keep out peeping eyes. So he installed a new fence. But instead of using a standard size, which he knew his neighbors would peer over, he built an 8-foot fence.

He read the fine print and found a workaround.

It wasn’t even a week before HOA was on him, threatening every fine they could and claiming he couldn’t have a fence over 6 feet tall. So, being a dutiful citizen, he called the fence company to uninstall said fence. While the fence was being taken down, he closely examined the HOA handbook on the precise definition of a fence. He installed a new 6-foot fence that fit every single regulation but with a 3-foot brick wall beneath it.

Bravo! That’s one way to use their own rules against them.

