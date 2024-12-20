She Went Out On A Date With A Guy Who Was A Vegan, But She Still Ordered A Cheeseburger. Now He’s Calling Her Out On It, And She’s Wondering If She Did Anything Wrong.
This is not a case of “I’ll have what she’s having.” In fact, it’s a case of trying to dictate what someone else can and cannot eat.
If you’re on a date with someone who is vegan, is it wrong to order a cheeseburger?
That’s the question in today’s story.
Let’s see how the story plays out…
AITA for eating meat in front of my vegan date?
Here’s the backstory: I (F32) met this absolutely amazing guy (M35). Funny, brilliant, intelligent…and vegan (so no meat, no fish, no cheese…)!
On our third date, he brought it up and explained his convictions, etc.
About an hour later, we decided to order.
He chose the vegetarian dish on the menu. I went for the burger (which, to be fair, was dripping with cheese).
She wasn’t about to change her eating habits for him!
From my perspective, he’s free to eat what he wants. But I have no intention of becoming vegan or even vegetarian myself.
So, I simply ordered what I felt like eating at that moment.
A few days later, we talked again over text, and he called me out on it.
She’s not sure if she made the right decision.
For him, it was a real lack of tact on my part and pretty disrespectful of his convictions, which he had shared just an hour before we ordered.
Now, I’m feeling a bit confused about the situation.
I like him, but I don’t really see where the disrespect lies in my actions.
What’s your take on this? (Please don’t respond if you’re anti-vegan. This isn’t about criticizing him specifically but rather about evaluating my own reaction during that dinner)
Thanks!
She’s not asking him to change his eating habits, so he shouldn’t expect her to change her eating habits either!
Does Reddit think this woman behaved disrespectfully? Let’s read the comments below to find out.
Readers acknowledged his diet doesn’t need to be hers.
One user mentioned that if kissing was an issue — he should only date vegans.
And finally, a vegan commented — “NTA.”
Maybe he should start dating vegans!
