Her Husband Called Her About His Upcoming Flight, But She Then Found Out That He Was Actually Booked On A Bus. – ‘How does this even happen?’

Traveling can be fun, but when thinks don’t happen as planned, it can also be stressful.

What would you do if you were expecting a flight only to find out that you would be getting on a bus?

That’s what happened to the husband of TikToker @devandonahue and it is a very funny story.

She starts the video by saying, “I have never seen this before and I need an explanation NOW!”

She is half laughing throughout the video, and as she talks about what is happening, it is easy to see why.

She goes on, “My husband is traveling for work and he just showed up to his connecting ‘flight’ in Philadelphia…And it’s a bus ride.”

What? I’ve never heard of that happening.



She goes on to say, “So I said, maybe the bus is just taking you to the plane?” Nope, that wasn’t the case, she goes on, “We even have a flight attendant and a pre-takeoff announcement.”

This is crazy.



The whole situation sounds unusual but funny. She wraps up by saying, “How does this even happen?”

They even showed the boarding pass and it looked just like a normal flight pass from American Airlines.

Hopefully, it wasn’t too far of a bus ride I guess.

Check out the full video to get all the details.

Now look at the comments below.

This person makes a joke about Spirit Airlines.

The same thing happened to this commenter.

Here is a travel agent saying it happens somewhat regularly.

I would be shocked if this happened to me!

I’m sure this is not what people expected.

