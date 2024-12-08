Whole Foods Shopper Said She Was Creeped Out By A Guy Who Followed Her Throughout The Store

It’s stories like these that remind people they need to keep their guard up in the most unlikely of places.

A TikTokker named Dana posted a video and talked to viewers about her unsettling experience at a Whole Foods store in Austin, Texas.

Dana told viewers she’s heard a lot of bad stories lately about the Domain shopping center in Austin. She said she was shopping at the Whole Foods in the Domain and she noticed that a man was following her around the store.

The man followed her to the store’s self-checkout lane and the man followed her there, as well. Dana said she went to exit the store at the furthest door from the self-checkout lane and the man followed her there, too.

Dana was scared because she had her young child with her, so she decided to do something drastic.

She said, “I decided that I was going to stand right there in the middle of the store.”

Dana called her husband and wouldn’t leave the store because she felt like something was wrong. The man who had been following her didn’t leave either and instead walked around outside the store, seemingly waiting for her. Dana said she even made eye contact with the man a few times.

Finally, Dana asked a Whole Foods worker to walk her to her car.

She told viewers, “If it looks suspicious, it is suspicious. Y’all be safe out here and be aware of your surroundings. Anything can happen in a split second. I used to love going to the Domain. Be careful over there.”

