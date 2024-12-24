Woman Accidentally Spills Coffee On Herself And Another Lady Behind Her. Now The Lady Wants Her To Buy Her A New Shirt.

Accidents happen — even at Disney.

In today’s story, one Redditor deals with a disgruntled vacationer when she accidentally spills coffee at a Disney resort breakfast.

See how the story plays out…

AITA coffee spill at the continental breakfast AITA: At the Disney hotel and was making coffee, the cup spilled out of my hand as I was putting the lid on. It splattered all over the floor, myself, and it also lightly splattered on a person behind me.

The lady behind her was upset.

She kept saying I wasn’t taking responsibility for spilling on her. The first thing I said was I’m sorry and immediately started cleaning up the coffee on the floor so no one slipped. She was complaining of it being a new shirt and her day was ruined.

This lady wants a new shirt!

I just kept saying I was sorry as I’m on the ground wiping up coffee. She demanded I take responsibility and buy her a new shirt and Tide pen because it wouldn’t come off with a napkin.

OP did NOT buy her a new shirt!

She continued to loudly say you’re not going to take responsibility for this. I told her it was an accident, and I didn’t intentionally throw coffee on her. I walked out after I cleaned the floor off and went to Disney with my 9-month-old, 5, and 7-year-old.

Wow, so this all happened with three kids too? I’d be upset if someone spilled coffee on me too, but it was an accident. Accidents happen.

What does Reddit think? Was this parent sloppy or was this an overreaction on the woman’s part?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

Accidents happen. This woman needs to relax and enjoy her vacay.

