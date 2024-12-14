Woman Discovers Romance Scammer’s Real Intentions And Dismantles His Life Piece By Piece

Some people will do anything to get ahead, even if it means playing with someone else’s heart.

So, what would you do if someone charmed their way into your life, only to reveal their true intentions were anything but romantic?

Would you just stop talking to them?

Or would you make sure they faced the consequences of their deceit?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact scenario.

Here’s how it played out.

I blew up a romance scammers life I’m a woman in my 30s with a reasonably good corporate-type job in a field with lots of room for growth, and I am recently back into the dating scene after a decade. I’m kind of a “would be a 10 if she lost 30 lbs” looking girl, beautiful face if a bit chubby, but I never have issues getting a date. I’m not well off but I’m stable and have a bit of spending money. I live in a large multicultural city, and my ex was an immigrant, so I’m open to dating people of any origin. So, a few weeks ago, I met a very charming man from a Latin American country who was only a couple of years younger than me. Seemed very sweet, cuddly, intelligent, family-oriented, emotionally available, educated, and in a good profession back home in his country, and had a lot in common with me.

It didn’t take long for things to take a turn south.

Chemistry seemed amazing inside and outside the bedroom. He was honest about being in my country on a tourist visa but hoping to stay. I made it clear I wouldn’t be able to help him with that, but we’d have a fun summer fling while he was here. If he managed to stay or come back, only then would we consider a real relationship. Then, the other shoe dropped. A couple weeks and 4 dates in, during a text conversation about my work, he asked me to be his sugar mommy. I initially laughed and assumed it was a joke. He kept pushing and clearly said it wasn’t. Of course, feeling insulted by this, I went off on him. He maintained it as a serious ask until I hit a nerve with my complaints about how embarrassed he should be to ask me that. Then he got angry and insulted me for thinking he was serious about it. No apology for being hurtful to me.

She cried to her friends, and then they got to work.

Obviously, what I did next was take screenshots and cry about it to my closest friends. I was hurt that I was fooled into thinking he liked me and that he thought I needed to pay for a man. My friends started the fuse on what happened next. One of my friends started snooping more on his online presence, together we found about 6 different Instagram accounts that were him using different variations of his name and different photos of himself all uploaded in batches. On Facebook, a similar pattern. All very scammy and suspicious-looking. He’d been foolish enough on one of his profiles though to follow and tag the employer that he was working for illegally on his tourist visa in my country.

Lucky for her, she has a friend in law enforcement.

So I contacted another close friend in a local law enforcement agency that works with immigration. She looked up his file, he had a wife and daughter at home! I released the hounds after that. The friend who helped me investigate online made several group chats on multiple platforms with all of his family (immediate and extended) and friends. She released all the screenshots and a rant about how shameful it was. As they started blocking her, she added more people. I found his sister’s phone number; she sent her messages on there, too. Everyone he knows, including his wife, knows he’s unfaithful and trying to take advantage of women.

The report was reviewed rather quickly.

30 minutes after the online bombardment started, I got a rude message from him about how I should be smart enough to know he was joking and didn’t need to sell himself. I didn’t reply. Next step? Online immigration reporting form with all the info we found: work info, employer name, and address, his home address, full name, dob, photos, screenshots admitting to working. Usually, these reports take months to be reviewed, if at all, but I gave the file number to my law enforcement friend. Two days later, law enforcement officers visited him at home.

He was issued warnings, as were his roommates and employer.

They found him with a phone number that was issued to a local resident. All his roommates also had numbers issued to the same person, a direct link to the employer.

He received a caution for trying to scam me, a no-contact order, and a flag on his immigration file that, based on his country of origin, will likely mean he can never return, as well as a strict warning to not work without authorization. His roommates also received warnings. His employer received a visit next. They found significant proof that they’d been employing him illegally as well as multiple other people.

Here’s where it stands now.

Their investigation is still ongoing, but so far, they are likely to receive tens of thousands in fines or possible jail time. The guy isn’t getting deported because the government would have to pay for it, and proceedings take longer than his remaining visa time, but he’s now upgraded from a flagged file to a multi-year ban on reentry to my country. If he bothers me again, though, he will be deported as well. Hope he enjoys going back to his angry wife and the ridicule from everyone he knows. See ya again never!

