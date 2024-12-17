Woman Made New Friends Abroad And Thought They Had A Good Thing Going, But Then Her Unrequited Crush Led To An Awkward Comment

We’ve all been surprised by someone’s unexpected significant other.

AITA for saying “THAT’S his wife?”? I didn’t think this was a huge deal but my friend is acting like I was 5 seconds away from causing the scandal of the century so I’d like the internet’s verdict. I moved to London a few months ago and my friend Eleanor from uni was nice enough to introduce me to her group of friends since she grew up here. I’ve spent a lot of time with her friends and they’re slowly becoming my friends too. We spend most weekends together and we even took a spontaneous weekend trip to Spain last month.

There’s this guy in the group who is ridiculously attractive but Eleanor warned me he wouldn’t be interested when I first told her about my crush. She honestly made me think he was gay the way she said it and he always ignores the female attention he gets on nights out so I really did think he was gay.

He also doesn’t wear a wedding ring and he’s never brought his wife when we go out, not even when we went to Spain so I was shocked yesterday when I saw him walk over and touch a woman sitting with his best friend’s wife. I asked one of the girls who she was and she told me she was his wife. I was shocked so I blurted out, “THAT’S his wife?”

I didn’t mean anything bad about it but I guess my tone showed how shocked I was and Eleanor misunderstood so she told me to shut up. The girl I asked was also giving me weird looks so maybe my tone wasn’t what I intended. Eleanor dragged me away from the other girl to tell me not to say anything about his wife because supposedly he’s ridiculously protective over her. She said the group would quickly turn against me if the guy thought I was saying something negative about his wife, which I think is super dramatic. I tried to explain I thought he was gay and that’s why I was shocked but Eleanor thinks I’m lying so she keeps telling me to just be nice to his wife and not say anything bad about her because it would cause problems for her too.

I really think she’s being dramatic. It’s not like I said she was ugly… I was just shocked he was married. During the night Eleanor went out of her way to introduce me to his wife but I didn’t say much because Eleanor had made it so awkward for me that I didn’t want to say the wrong thing.

She was also really quiet so it was hard to have a conversation with her, especially since her husband or his friend’s wife were always hovering around her. Today they’re all hanging out and I wasn’t invited. I don’t know for sure it was because of this but I think it was…AITA?

