A Routine Workplace Reminder Turns Into a Public Confrontation at a Wine Bar

Some coworkers take even the smallest correction as a personal attack.

This wine bar employee was working a slow shift with a newer coworker when she noticed him doing a few things management had recently started cracking down on.

Since the two of them were alone in a small space all night, she tried giving him a quick heads-up before those habits eventually got him in trouble.

Yet rather than just taking the advice, he completely lost his temper.

Not surprisingly, the rest of the shift was pretty uncomfortable.

Read on to see why the situation left her feeling humiliated.

Publicly yelled at by coworker for “nit picking” over things managers have been cracking down on lately I work at a small wine bar where, at most, we’ll have 2-4 people staffed per shift. Tonight it was just me and one other guy who started at the same time as me, about 6 weeks ago (while we started at the same time, I’ve worked other industry jobs, he has not). During the shift, I started noticing a few things that would later get him in trouble and/or were actively making it harder to work with him as the only 2 staff in a small space.

After her second comment, he lost it.

For 2 particularly potent things, I tried correcting with something along the lines of, “Hey, heads up, managers are cracking down on X, they really want us to do it Y.” With the second thing I brought up, he flipped out on me. As a 6 ft+ guy (I’m a 5’3” girl), he got right in my face, pointing a finger, and in a raised voice said that if managers wanted him to do it differently, they could tell him, but I’m not in charge of him and have no right to tell him how to do his job.

The whole thing was very embarrassing for her.

He then went on to say that when he is serving the customer, it’s HIS decision on how to handle it, and I just need to deal with it because what he says goes with how he wants to deal with these things. He did this at the bar in front of customers. It was intimidating, demoralizing, and utterly humiliating. The rest of shift we basically avoided each other, until he cut himself early because it was slow, which I only found out as he putting on his jacket. I’m not a snitch and he’s genuinely not good at his job other than talking to people and pouring wine (the easy/fun part), so I’m sure it’ll catch up to him eventually. We work again just us two in a week. Should be interesting.

Wow! She’s probably nervous to work with him again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened between them.

This probably wouldn’t go over well with him.

For this person, it’s not snitching.

As this comment explains, he’s not her friend, so she should talk to someone.

Here’s a good suggestion.

People really need to learn to control their temper.

A quick reminder about workplace rules should not end with someone yelling in a coworker’s face in front of customers.

Sadly for them, the moment someone starts doing this, they make themselves look worse than the original mistake ever did.

The good news is that people who act like this rarely last long before it catches up to them.