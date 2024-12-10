Woman Plans To Buy A New House With Her Money, But Her Live-In Boyfriend Wants Equity Because Of The Housework He Does For Her

Sharing and dividing properties when you’re not yet married can be really complicated.

WIBTA if I do not give my partner equity in the house in exchange for housework? I (33F) have a good corporate job. I bought a townhouse 7 years ago when I was single. I then met my partner (36M) 3 years ago.

He moved into my townhouse. He pays occasional (well below market value) rent, and buys occasional groceries. I cover well over 80+% of the expenses. My partner is a PhD student.

When he moved in with me, he cut a LOT of expenses. He no longer had to work his crappy part time job to pay his rent in a shared apartment with 4 other guys. My partner does more housework than I (60/40 split), and he cooks more often (65/35). I do not mind this arrangement. I care about him deeply, and we generally get along well and have a caring relationship.

The issue is this I am selling my townhouse and buying a house. I am fronting the entire cost, and am the only one on the mortgage. Before we move in, I asked my partner to sign a cohabitation agreement (basically a prenup for non-married people). I gave him the agreement, which basically said I keep the house and doesn’t owe spousal support in the event of a breakup.

We got in a big fight because my partner wants to have equity in the house because of the housework he does. I think this is unfair. I know enough divorced couples to know you should always plan for the future. I’m worried about having to sell the house if we break up in order to pay him out. Am I crazy? AITA if I stick to my guns?

In what world does a little housework equate to half of the equity of a property?

