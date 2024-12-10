Woman Reconnects With Her Parents On Facebook, But Then They Leave Overly Affectionate Comments That She Finds Embarrassing

Not everyone has a good relationship with their parents, but sometimes once they have children who want to meet their grandparents, they try to get along.

In today’s story, a woman with a strained relationship with her emotionally manipulative parents tries to reconnect by adding them on Facebook. She later regrets the move and backpedals.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for deleting my parents comments off my fb posts? Hello & good morning. I (f36) have had a strained relationship with my parents for a long time. I was raised by two emotionally manipulative parents who made me grow up too fast. They weren’t very kind to me nor affectionate. There’s so much more but you get the point, they weren’t good parents.

Things changed when she had children.

I went low to nearly no contact with them once I moved out at age 18. I even moved to a different state. They complained about my lack of communication for so long and I never really cared. That was until I had children and they grew old enough to understand they had grandparents and aunts/uncles and would ask me when they could meet them.

She took the kids to meet their relatives.

A little over a year ago I drove out to their state for thanksgiving and my children were happy to meet all of the family. It was nice but that’s as far as it went with me, I was at least happy that my parents were kind and caring towards my kids. They tried being sweet and affectionate with me, but I wasn’t having it and would walk away or not respond to their affection which would visibly upset them. I decided to add my parents on Facebook after the trip to include them more in the my children’s life and tag them on the vacation photos etc. But that’s where the issues started.

Her parents are embarrassing her on Facebook.

I post not only about my kids but about me and my personal life (new relationship after being divorced for a long time, me out with friends etc) and on every single post both my parents comment the most outlandishly weird and affectionate messages to me along the lines of “we love you so much sweetie”, “you mean the world to us” etc. with bunch of stickers. It absolutely infuriates me. I feel disgusted, embarrassed and put off.

Some of her siblings think she made the wrong decision.

So I began filtering out my posts so they don’t see all of them. Well I spoke to a few of my siblings about it and they think I’m the AH for not moving past and one of them even told my parents about my filtering. They’re upset with me now but Im having a hard time feeling bad about it. Please give me your input. Thank you.

Her parents do sound like they’re a little overboard on Facebook.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this situation…

This person thinks she can do whatever she wants with her own Facebook page.

This person even has a term for what’s going on.

And this person has a solid point.

Looks like filtering posts isn’t working to filter out the drama.

