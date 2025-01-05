January 5, 2025 at 3:22 pm

Health Insurance Company Had A Policy That Was Strict And Unforgiving, But One Employee’s Clever Loophole Helped A Patient Breathe A Little Easier

Policies in health insurance are as rigid as they come, leaving little room for interpretation – or compassion.

However, when an empathetic insurance employee comes across a convenient loophole, they find a way to deliver a rare win for someone in need.

Only processing the claims I’m assigned…

I work at a health insurance company processing claims.

There are a lot of rules and regulations that break my heart. This is my story about one of them.

A claim is submitted for a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) rental for an oxygen concentrator.

Policy says there is a 36-month rental cap with a 61-month reasonable use cap.

This means someone can rent an oxygen concentrator for 3 years and have it covered by insurance.

However, insurance won’t cover another rental until 5 years after the patient started renting the equipment.

I have been told to work my assigned claims. To only work my assigned claims.

My assigned claim was for month 46 of the rental. This is beyond the 36-month rental cap. I have to deny the claim.

Rental history shows that months 1-36 were covered. Somehow, months 37-44 were also covered.

I had to deny the claim that I was assigned, but I didn’t have to reprocess the history claims that paid “in error.”

I’m not expecting any fallout, but I am sincerely hoping that none of my coworkers look too closely.

The kind actions of this employee provide a small glimmer of hope amid an unjust system.

Here’s to hoping those unnoticed discrepancies will continue quietly working in the patient’s favor.

Now this was a blindspot that actually did some good.

