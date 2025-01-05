A Lawyer Talked About Allegations of Fraudulent Pricing Practices By Walgreens. – ‘Look at this chart comparing the prices of generic prescriptions.’

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Walgreens has been in some hot water lately and the company agreed to pay $100 million because they were accused of fraudulent pricing practices.

A lawyer named Angela took to TikTok to explain what happened.

Angela said, “The allegation is that Walgreens greatly inflated the price of their drugs when customers were using health insurance so much so that even your copay alone may have been higher than what Walgreens was charging cash-paying customers.”

She showed viewers a chart and said, “Look at this chart comparing the prices of generic prescriptions. $4 at Walmart and Target, $9.99 at ShopRite, $10 at Walgreens’ cash price, and then $43.98 if you’re using insurance.”

Angela said that the claim says that Walgreen marked up the price for insured customers unfairly.

She told viewers, “As soon as that window to claim opens, I will show you how to fill it out.”

Remember to check back with her page to see what’s going on!

Check out the video.

What has Walgreens been up to…?

