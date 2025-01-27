Walmart Shopper Was Surprised By The Roku Version He Saw For Sale At The Store

This is your daily reminder to always closely examine products before you dish out your hard-earned cash to buy them.

A customer posted a video and showed viewers the surprising product he stumbled upon at a Walmart store.

He told viewers, “In case you guys still don’t think that Walmart just pulls out unsold stock during the holiday season.”

He continued, “This is a Roku box, Roku LE. If you look at it right here, it still lists HBO Max and Redbox as one of its features.”

Redbox went out of business in July 2024, but Walmart is still selling items that include the company on its advertising.

And, for the record, HBO Max is just called Max now…

The more you know, right?

Here’s the video.

Check out what folks had to say about this.

One viewer chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Always look at packages closely before you buy them!

You never know what you’re going to get otherwise.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.