A Target Shopper Discovered That The Trunk Of Her Car Was Blocked In After She Went Shopping

Parking lots are like the Wild West, y’all!

And if you don’t play by the rules, you might find yourself in some hot water.

A woman named Christina posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she screwed up while parking in a Target parking lot.

Christina showed viewers a car parked way too close to her in a Target parking lot and her caption reads, “Learn to drive.”

Christina couldn’t open her trunk because of how close the other car was parked to hers and she said, “Like what? Are you serious?”

Check out the video.

Christina posted a follow-up video and addressed some comments that people made on her original video, including the “golden rule” of not backing your car into a space if you plan on opening your trunk.

She said, “I respect everybody’s opinion, baby. I respect that, but what the **** does that have to do with them hitting my car?”

Christina continued, “We all have different opinions. I totally respect it, but regardless of whether you go forward or backwards into a parking spot, nobody has business hitting your vehicle. They just shouldn’t hit your car.”

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

There are rules about parking lots, people…

It seems not everyone knows that, though.

