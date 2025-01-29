A TikTokker Warned Viewers About A SIM Card Phone Scam To Watch Out For

Now we have to worry about our SIM cards when it comes to being ripped off?

According to a woman named Lex, the answer is YES.

She took to TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about this new scam.

Lex said, “You guys need to remove your phone numbers from literally everything. So, what these hackers are doing is calling your cell phone providers over and over again, [and] requesting new SIM cards. Now once they get these SIM cards? Crypto, gone. Bank account, drained. Emails, deleted. All that.”

She added, “The people who fall victim to these scams have PIN codes. They have SIM protection. But it does not matter when it’s an inside job. Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, all guilty.”

Lex continued, “Workers are able to bypass these security prompts and give these people the SIM cards. My neighbor is out $4,000. That might not be a lot to some people, but when you work a regular 9 to 5 and you’re just barely middle class, that hurts.”

She added, “I have a Google authenticator app. You can also call your phone company and have them add account takeover protection. You can also have them remove the SIM changes remotely.”

Lex also said, “Just stop putting your number out there so much. I know it’s hard because everywhere wants your cell phone number to sign up for things. But just try to stay safe out there.”

