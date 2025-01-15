Her Friend Swapped Services With Her, But Then The Friend Demanded To Be Paid Even Though They Agreed To Do It Free

When you have a good group of friends, people will often do favors for each other without charging.

What would you do if you did something for one of your friends, and she did something for you, but then after the fact, she demanded to be paid?

That is that what happened to the young lady in this story, and now the other girl is complaining and getting kicked out of the friend group.

Check it out.

AITA for not defending a girl I barely know after she was kicked out of the friend group for asking to be paid? I (21f) have a group of 6 friends. 2 months ago, a new girl (Jane-22f) was introduced to the group. For context, one thing our friend group does is ‘trade’ services. For example, I’ll do one of my friend’s nails for free and she’ll do my hair for free when I need it doing in the future. We generally try to keep the trades within the same price range.

For example, if my hair costs £60, I’ll trade doing nails for £60-£70. Anything over £10 is usually paid on top of the free service (if my hair costs £60 and the nails are £100, my friend will pay me £40). To be clear, there is ZERO obligation to do these trades and to my knowledge, no one has been pressured into one. It’s all about favors and doing nice things for your friends. Anyways, Jane joins the group 2ish months ago and immediately starts asking about my nails. At one point, she says she can’t afford to get hers done right now so I asked her if she wanted to do a trade. Jane makes her own t shirts/clothing/accessories. The nails I ended up doing on her cost £160. When it was my turn to pick clothes/accessories, I ended up leaving with about £70 worth.

I told her not to worry about ‘paying’ me back with the £90. All in all, I thought it was a good experience and I got to talk to Jane one-on-one. It was fun. Until Wednesday (the 11th of December).

I get a text from Jane apologizing and saying she realized she can’t afford to just ‘give away’ £70 worth of her stuff and she needs me to pay her asap or she needs the stuff back. At first, I’m really confused because I could not have been more clear about the how the trades work and I never forced her into one. I apologized back to her but said I didn’t have some of the smaller items as I planned to gift them to my sister for her birthday. Jane then kept telling me to just ‘pay her back’. I said I would when I get paid from my job. The issue then became her texting. She went to our group chat to complain about me not paying her for the clothes she gave me. She ended up letting it slip it was a trade and everyone told her she can’t back out of a deal weeks after it happened. She ended up taking to TikTok to complain about how I ‘stole’ from her and am refusing to pay her back. In response, she was kicked out of the friend group. However now the group is split.

Half say I should have just paid her as she does seem to be genuinely struggling, while the other half say I am under no obligation to pay her due to the agreed terms of the trade. The first group think I’m kind of a jerk and Jane definitely thinks I am. AITA?

