‘For months, I was sent their bills, their receipts, their reset password requests.’ – An AT&T Customer Kept Receiving Another Person’s Private Info And The Company Wouldn’t Stop Doing It

This sounds shady!

A woman named Elle took to TikTok to complain about something that’s pretty serious: she said she’s been receiving someone else’s personal information from AT&T.

Elle said that she got an email from AT&T that contained another customer’s private information.

She ignored it but then it kept happening.

Elle said, “For months, I was sent their bills, their receipts, their reset password requests, and there was nothing I could do about it.”

She said that she reached out to AT&T but they didn’t offer a solution to the problem.

Here’s the video.

Elle posted a follow-up video and said, “The thing is that no one cares.”

The video showed her talking to an AT&T representative and she said, “I desperately need your help.”

Elle explained the situation, said that this was a privacy breach, and that it needed to be sorted out.

@elleherself …didnt I already get transferred to the that dept? make it make sense 💀🫣😩 . . . — sstorytimepprivacybreacheemailfailsstaytunedAATTsagasstrangersemailsttiktokserieseemailsthatarentminecustomerservice ♬ original sound – Elle Herself

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person asked a question.

This TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This is NOT GOOD.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁