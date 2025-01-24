‘For months, I was sent their bills, their receipts, their reset password requests.’ – An AT&T Customer Kept Receiving Another Person’s Private Info And The Company Wouldn’t Stop Doing It
by Matthew Gilligan
This sounds shady!
A woman named Elle took to TikTok to complain about something that’s pretty serious: she said she’s been receiving someone else’s personal information from AT&T.
Elle said that she got an email from AT&T that contained another customer’s private information.
She ignored it but then it kept happening.
Elle said, “For months, I was sent their bills, their receipts, their reset password requests, and there was nothing I could do about it.”
She said that she reached out to AT&T but they didn’t offer a solution to the problem.
Here’s the video.
@elleherself
@elleherself

Imagine this: you're getting someone else's private emails—bills, receipts, even their account info. What would you do? That's what I'm dealing with & trust me, it gets crazier.
Elle posted a follow-up video and said, “The thing is that no one cares.”
The video showed her talking to an AT&T representative and she said, “I desperately need your help.”
Elle explained the situation, said that this was a privacy breach, and that it needed to be sorted out.
@elleherself
@elleherself

…didnt I already get transferred to the that dept? make it make sense 💀🫣😩
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person asked a question.
This TikTokker spoke up.
And this viewer shared their thoughts.
This is NOT GOOD.
