An iPhone User Had a Big Complaint About The New Device She Bought

It’s always annoying when you get a new gadget that you’re excited about…and then you realize there’s some kind of issue and you can’t use it.

That’s what happened to a woman named Maura and she showed TikTok viewers why she wasn’t happy after she spent her hard-earned money on a new iPhone.

Maura said, “I’m gonna give you the warning I wish I had.”

She said she bought a new iPhone but “The charger changed. Remember when the charger was like that big, long thing with like the clickies on the side? And then we all had to change to the little, what’s it called, a micro USB? Yeah, well guess what? Now we’re changing to a USB [C].”

Maura continued, “Also, when you go to buy your phone case, make sure you know what phone you got, because I thought I got the Plus. I got the Pro Max. They have too many words.”

She added, “I want the same charger; I want the same sizes. I understand that’s not economical for Apple, but I don’t think that they’re struggling as much as us.”

@mauraepowers I fear I may lose my mind I am simply a girl who wants to use her carplay ♬ original sound – Maura Powers

Well, that’s annoying…

