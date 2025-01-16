Annoying Drive Thru Customer Kept Asking For Extra Cheese, So This Employee Gave Them Exactly What They Asked For

If you’ve ever worked at a drive thru, you know that misunderstandings and demanding customers can sometimes turn out to be pretty funny.

You wanted a whopper with cheese combo with cheese, you get exactly that! This happened 20+ years ago, but I still get a good laugh out of it.

I was working for Burger King and had the privilege of being drive thru order taker. Now at the time our menu went like this: Value meal #1 Whopper combo, Value meal #2 Whopper with cheese combo. This is important as it directly plays to the malicious compliance. For the most part everyone who came through the drive thru was pretty decent and knew the menu. But we would still get those idiots who would ask for a #1 with cheese, and when we would correct them and ask “do you mean the #2?”

About 50% of them would say, oh yeah, that’s what I want, but then there’s the other half who would argue all day long that they want a #1 add cheese. (if memory serves it did not cost any more to ring it in the way they asked) But then you got the genuine idiots who tried to order #2 with cheese! We would always point out to them that the #2 comes with cheese, and we always read back the order, you wanted a whopper with cheese meal, the #2?

But I clearly remember to this day one guy who refused to listen to what we were telling him, and he kept repeating that he wanted the #2 with cheese. At that point, cue the malicious compliance, I rang the order exactly like he asked. Whopper with cheese combo extra cheese (this cost an additional 0.39 or .49 can’t recall exactly).

The funny thing was at this time of night, the guy who was making the sandwiches would have a headset on to listen to the orders coming in, so they would be done when they got to the window, and he clearly said “I guess he wanted extra cheese, so I gave him extra cheese!” When the guy got to the window and I told him the price, he started in saying that it was too high. At that point the manager steps over and told him that he was repeatedly told that the #2 had cheese, and since he kept asking for it, it was assumed that he wanted extra, hence the extra charge!

After that point I do not remember seeing/hearing him again! We also got people who wanted to order a whopper jr plain. We gave up trying to explain that a whopper jr was simply the regular hamburger meat, with lettuce and tomato on it, because they were so convinced that a whopper jr was somehow different!

