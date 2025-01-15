Applebee’s Diner Was Upset About What Happened To Her After The Power Went Out While She Was Eating. – ‘They’re not letting anyone out of here. This is not funny.’

Well, this night out took a weird turn…

A woman named Tracee posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she wasn’t too happy about a recent dining experience at an Applebee’s restaurant.

The video shows customers waiting in a pitch-black Applebee’s location and the text overlay reads, “POV: When you’re in Applebee’s and the power goes out. And they want you to write your debit card info on paper prior to leaving.”

Tracee said, “The power has gone out in the restaurant, and they’re not letting anyone out of here. This is not funny.”

The video’s caption reads, “Applebee’s, please purchase generators. This is truly unacceptable. To our waitress, I will be back to tip you. This was not your fault. You were so kind. But asking for debit information on a receipt is not acceptable.”

Check out the video.

@tra_cee24 When the power goes out in the middle of your family enjoying a meal. @Applebees please purchase generators. This is trulyunacceptable#applebeesbarandgrill applebees. To our waitress I will be back to tip you this was not your fault you were so kind. We will find you young lady🙏 this was not your fault . but asking for debit information on a receipt is not acceptable. Update went back to pay tab yesterday as promised and server stated the manger took care of everything. Tipped and hugged server she was great surprised to see me back we laughed🥰😊 about the previous night ❤️ Applebees glad to see you have power today.. ♬ original sound – Tracee

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual has been there.

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.