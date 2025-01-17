Bosses Cheaped Out On A Dedicated Groundskeeper’s Raise And Gave It To A Nepotism Hire. So To Retaliate, Groundskeeper Broke Mower’s Engine And Cost Their Bosses A Fortune.

They say success comes to those who wait, but it comes a lot faster with the help of nepotism.

After getting passed over for a well-earned promotion, a frustrated groundskeeper took evasive action and cost their penny-pinching bosses a fortune.

Read on for the full story!

Golf Course Sweet Revenge Back in the late seventies, I worked on a golf course during my college days. My job was in the maintenance department, mowing grass during the summer months.

Their first year there was filled with mostly grunt work.

During my first summer there, I spent most of my time mowing the rough. This involved mowing in and around a lot of trees, which sucked because you’re constantly turning left or right, going forward or backing up. It kind of takes a toll on your body when you’re doing this for eight hours a day. The good thing was that I mowed with a John Deere 420 with hydrostatic drive, which was a pretty nice garden tractor back then.

They thought their dedication would pay off in the end.

When my second summer rolled around, I was supposed to move up and get the easier, more desirable jobs like mowing the fairways and greens.

But the bosses had a different idea.

So what happens? They hire one of the board member’s kids, and he ends up getting the fairways and greens, while I’m still stuck mowing through the trees. To throw more salt on the wound, I’m getting paid the same as I did the year before, while he’s making 75 cents more an hour than me.

This all feels like a major slap in the face.

This, after I was told that there wasn’t any money in the budget to give me a raise. Needless to say, I’m a little ticked off.

But soon an opportunity for revenge presents itself.

One day, I’m out mowing the driving range when my engine starts to knock. Now, I’ve worked on enough engines to know that something is about to let loose and that the engine needs to be immediately shut down.

So they decided to do just the opposite.

But I’m still a bit hurt after getting the shaft, so I throw the throttle to full bore and keep mowing until the engine finally gives out. A part of the connecting rod shoots right through the side of the engine block.

This was going to cost their bosses big!

So, instead of a fairly inexpensive repair, they end up having to replace the entire engine. I got sweet revenge, and they never knew the difference. I still chuckle to myself when I think back on this!

The mower’s engine wasn’t the only thing running out of steam.

Reddit loves a good underdog story. Let’s see what they have to say.

This groundskeeper isn’t the only one getting crafty at work.

So many bosses don’t understand the importance of paying dedicated employees well.

The revenge sure was satisfying, but was it worth risking personal safety?

Favoritism may keep the board room happy, but it won’t get the job done as well as a dedicated employee willing to climb the ladder.

Maybe next time the bosses will remember a few extra dollars today can save you a fortune tomorrow.

