Boyfriend Promised His Partner A Christmas Surprise, But Delivered An Empty Promise Instead And Left His Partner Feeling Neglected

Gifts are often a tangible way to express love for your partner – especially on Christmas.

However, when one boyfriend’s promise for a thoughtful present ends up being just another empty gesture, one partner is left questioning his commitment.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for wanting a gift on xmas? My significant other has never been great at gift-giving, but used to try.

For the last few years, however, though I always get him multiple thoughtful gifts like things he really likes or needs, he just doesn’t bother? If I get anything at all for any holidays from him, it’s usually weeks to months late.

So she really needed this year to be different and they set the bar pretty low.

This year, I SPECIFICALLY asked, begged even, for a gift to open on Christmas day. I even said to get something stupid from the dollar store, ANYTHING, and told him how it hurt that he never thought enough anymore to take the time out to get me anything at all. He promised he would. Several times.

But lo and behold…

Well, it’s Christmas Eve, and he works tomorrow, so I gave him his gift early. After opening it, he’s told me mine will be here next week. I asked, “Will I have anything to open…?” “Yeah, when it gets here and I wrap it.”

She can’t believe what she’s hearing.

…I’m just absolutely hurt. And he’s gone to bed after seeing how it crushed me, annoyed at my reaction. AITA here? I know that Christmas isn’t about the gifts, I am just hurt to have been left feeling un-thought-of after specifically asking for weeks for anything at all.

Perhaps the most painful part is grappling with a broken promise.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t mince words!

This commenter views the boyfriend’s negligence as signs of his true feelings.

It’s not about the monetary amount spent — it’s the principle of the thing!

This commenter tries to encourage a deeper conversation.

It’s the thought that counts, but this boyfriend isn’t doing much thinking.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.