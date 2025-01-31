Brother Asks Sister To Co-Sign For A Mercedes Despite Bankruptcy And Debt, But She Refuses And Now He’s Angry

Managing money is hard enough without taking on someone else’s financial burdens.

So, what would you do if a family member with a history of reckless spending asked you to co-sign on a car loan? Would you risk your credit for the sake of that person? Or would you consider your future and refuse?

In the following story, one sibling finds themselves in this exact situation with their brother. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my brother no to co-signing for a car? I recently received a text from my older brother simply asking, “Do you have good credit?” When I replied to him and answered that I did, he proceeded to ask me to be a co-signer on the car. Another Mercedes. He has wasted so much money on different cars over the years and has put himself into debt because of it—so much so that he had to file for bankruptcy. He has a child now, and his current Mercedes is too small to be a ‘dad car,’ so he wants to upgrade to another one. As much as I want to be a good sister and try and help him out, I told him no as his financial track record is concerning.

She tried to explain her situation, but he didn’t seem to care.

Now let me tell you, he’s got a great job and makes good money. He’s in the trades. I’m a teacher, and I make far less than him, but I am good with my finances – student loans and all. When I told him no he got aggravated and has been pretty much annoyed with me since, saying it’s terrible of me to not help out when I have a good credit score. But the fact of the matter is, I’m scared he’ll ruin it. I have my own bills to pay. I need to keep my credit up to par for when I’m ready to buy property since I’ve been saving to do so. And when I explained this to him and the fact that I do have so many other monthly bills I pay for on top of paying off student debt, he still couldn’t comprehend my reasoning and sort of just scoffed it off. AITA?

