Car Buyer Had A Bad Experience When He Bought A Vehicle From CarMax. – ‘The prices might be a little higher but you won’t be in pain.’

A man took to TikTok to complain about the experience he had when he bought a car from the company.

The man said, “Do not purchase a car from CarMax. Go somewhere else. The prices might be a little higher but you won’t be in pain.”

He told viewers that he. bought a used Audi with 57,000 miles on it from CarMax and said, “I figured that’s like four-and-a-half years of coverage and I don’t have to think of anything.”

The man had problems with the car pretty much right off the bat and he said he smelled coolant burning in the vehicle. CarMax fixed that issue for free, but the problems kept piling up.

He went to an Audi dealership and workers there told him the car leaked oil and the engine mounts were cracked and leaking, among other issues.

The TikTokker got fed up with all the problems and he got in touch with CarMax to try to get them to buy the vehicle back from him. A worker agreed to buy the car back over the phone, but when he went to the CarMax location, he was told there was no deal. The worker said the company would replace the engine instead.

He said, “If anyone can take a note out of my book, please do not buy from CarMax.”

