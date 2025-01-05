Conflicting Work Habits Created Friction Between Housemates, But When One Tried To Set Boundaries For Shared Spaces, The Other Accused Them Of Overreacting

Working from home can often blur the boundaries between professional and personal.

So when her workaholic roommate becomes determined to make their common spaces her personal office, one person begins to feel trapped in their own home.

AITA for asking my housemate not to use our living space as her office? Ever since lockdown, my housemate and I have worked from home at least a couple of times a week. Our living room, dining room and kitchen are all open plan.

I have a desk in my bedroom, she doesn’t have one in hers. So whenever she works from home, she turns the the dining room table into her office while I’m working from my bedroom.

By her own admission, she’s loud, plays loud music, works through lunch and is a workaholic who will regularly work well into the evening. She also beats her keyboard into so much submission you can hear it from the other side of the apartment.

I’m very conscious that too much working from home isn’t good for my mental health, so I’m really trying to up my office attendance. All the same, when I am home, I feel like my use of our shared living space isn’t being respected. When we’re both here during a work day, I feel trapped in my bedroom, unable to take breaks in the living room and relax.

And then in the evening, I can’t relax while she’s using the space, even if she doesn’t play music or take calls. (Just her using a living room as a workplace changes the atmosphere for me.)

I’ve called her up on this and said I’d like the living space to be work-free from 5pm on. If she needs to work late, she needs to go to the office. I’ve also asked for us to avoid WFH at the same time so I can use the living space when I am here. After all, I shouldn’t be disadvantaged for being the one with a desk in my room.

But she thinks I’m being too demanding and that she has a right to do what she’s doing. She thinks that so long as she isn’t taking calls or playing music, she can work from the living space as late as she wants. I strongly disagree. AITA here? Am I being too demanding or is she too entitled?

