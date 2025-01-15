Costco Customer Said That Their Toilet Paper Is Causing Her Health Problems. – ‘Ask them for an incident report.’

I’ve never heard of anything like this before…

A woman named Gisele posted a video on TikTok and said that she thinks she knows the source of the health problems she’s had: Kirkland toilet paper from Costco.

Gisele said, “Let’s go back to like the Kirkland brand toilet paper and the UTI symptoms that it’s causing.”

She thinks the toilet paper is causing her health issues and she filled out an incident report at a Costco store.

Gisele told viewers, “Everybody who is returning the Kirkland brand toilet paper because you are having UTI issues, ask them for an incident report so that Kirkland can figure out what the **** is wrong with their toilet paper.”

@theexrn @Costco Wholesale needs to sort out their TP issue as of late…. tall clearly have made a change that is HURTING US. hello! anuone????

Well, that’s a new one…

