January 15, 2025 at 8:49 am

Costco Customer Said That Their Toilet Paper Is Causing Her Health Problems. – ‘Ask them for an incident report.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@theexrn

I’ve never heard of anything like this before…

A woman named Gisele posted a video on TikTok and said that she thinks she knows the source of the health problems she’s had: Kirkland toilet paper from Costco.

Source: TikTok/@theexrn

Gisele said, “Let’s go back to like the Kirkland brand toilet paper and the UTI symptoms that it’s causing.”

She thinks the toilet paper is causing her health issues and she filled out an incident report at a Costco store.

Source: TikTok/@theexrn

Gisele told viewers, “Everybody who is returning the Kirkland brand toilet paper because you are having UTI issues, ask them for an incident report so that Kirkland can figure out what the **** is wrong with their toilet paper.”

Source: TikTok/@theexrn

Check out the video.

@theexrn

@Costco Wholesale needs to sort out their TP issue as of late…. tall clearly have made a change that is HURTING US. hello! anuone????

♬ original sound – Gisele✌🏼

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@theexrn

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@theexrn

And this individual shared a story.

Source: TikTok/@theexrn

Well, that’s a new one…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter