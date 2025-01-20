January 20, 2025 at 2:50 pm

Costco Customer Said This is How Employees Trick Customers Into Getting New Flooring

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@devonsfixerupper

What are Costco workers up to these days…?

Well, according to a man named Devon, a whole lot of shady business!

He posted a video on TikTok and explained why he thinks Costco employees are scamming customers when it comes to their flooring products.

Source: TikTok

Devon said, “Costco, count your freaking days.”

He told viewers he had no problem installing flooring all week but things went sideways when he opened a box of vinyl planks.

Source: TikTok

The pieces in three boxes didn’t fit together correctly and an exasperated Devon said, “Oh my gosh, these were printed and sent out backwards.”

Doh!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@devonsfixerupper

#creatorsearchinsights

♬ original sound – Devon’s_fixer_upper

This is what viewers had to say.

One person offered a tip.

Source: TikTok

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

And one viewer has been there…

Source: TikTok

He was fired up about this!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter