Costco Shopper Wasn’t Happy With the Kirkland Peppermint Bark She Bought. – ‘I remember it always being a DEAL.’

Some folks out there sure do love the peppermint bark from Costco…but have things gone downhill?

A woman named Adelisa took to TikTok to complain about the chain’s peppermint bark after she bought some at a Costco store recently.

Adelisa showed viewers a container of peppermint bark and said, “Shrinkflation is ******* me off. Costco, what the **** is this?”

She said that this year’s peppermint bark was way different from last year’s, and not in a good way.

She wrote in a comment, “I have been eating it like an animal the other one was a pain to break so it did keep me from eating it all the time lol.”

Adelisa added, “I remember it always being a DEAL.”

Not anymore, I guess…

Take a look at the video.

@infinitely.balanced

@Costco Wholesale i love yall and i like these are thin but these shouldnt be the same price as the other peppermint bark yall have had. Its half the thickness. #peppermintbark

♬ Main Title (From “Elf”) – Dominik Hauser

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer was disappointed.

Tell us how you really feel…

