Customer Confronts A Line-Cutter At Jersey Mike’s After Repeated Delays, But He Refuses To Back Down. So A Tense Exchange And Manager Intervention Ensues.

Cutting in line is one of those things that can instantly push someone’s buttons, especially when it’s done on purpose and without an apology.

So, what would you do if the same person who already held up the line earlier decided to jump ahead again, this time for something as small as a drink?

Would you just ignore the situation? Or would you call them out?

In the following story, one customer finds himself in this exact scenario and wonders if his actions were wrong. Here’s what happened.

AITA for calling someone out for cutting the line at Jersey Mikes So earlier today, I was at a Jersey Mikes. A male customer in his late 50s was taking his sweet time at the cashier, holding up the entire line, which I was 4th in. A few minutes later, as I was about to pay, he just cut in front and said he wanted to pay for a fountain drink. I’m already semi-fuming from him already delaying everyone 5 minutes earlier. So, I ask him what he thinks he’s doing. For the next 5 minutes, until our subs are ready, we just yap at each other.

The manager had to step in to calm everyone down.

He continues to be rude and does not apologize, and I continue to call him out. He says things like, be respectful. I tell him a 5-year-old understands what a line is, I’m not sorry for calling you out, and if you don’t want to get called out, don’t cut the line. It’s simple. Eventually the store manager comes and tries to defuse it, maybe he succeeds a bit, but neither of us back down. When the other guy leaves, the manager gives me a 2$ off coupon ( I’m rich!) AITA?

Eek! Situations like this are never good.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what he did.

How rude!

