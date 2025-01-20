Dad Tried To Force His Terrified Son Down A Big Slide, So Employee Stepped In And Pushed The Dad Down Instead

Parents love to encourage their kids to face their fears — but sometimes they go a little overboard.

One dad learned the hard way that when you push your kids too hard, you just might find yourself in a slippery situation of your own.

Read on for the full story!

Revenge on dad who tormented his kid at my work. I work at a place that has a big slide for guests of all ages. Part of my job is to assist people getting into the slide.

One day, one kid and his parent made quite the scene.

One dad brings his kid, who must have been about six years old, and the kid clearly doesn’t want to do the slide. He forces his son to sit at the top, holding him in place while he cries for his mom, saying he doesn’t want to do it.

The employee tries to reassure the kid.

I kneel to his level and try to tell him it’s not scary and that he doesn’t have to do it if he doesn’t want to. The kid begins to tell me that he doesn’t want a push and wants to pull himself down.

But the father isn’t as kind.

His dad completely interrupts, speaking over both him and me, saying he is going to push him down. The kid obviously freaks out again and starts crying. Everyone around is clearly upset with how the father is acting. All the while, he is smiling at us like, “Huh! Kids, right?” as if we are on his side. He eventually lets his son back off and take the stairs, while he takes the slide down himself.

But not before the employee decided to speed up the process.

Just as he starts taking his phone out to record, I give him a massive push, and he is clearly startled, frantically trying to hold onto his slide carpet. Small revenge. But dang, it felt good to shove that guy down a big chute to get him far away from me.

This bad dad got exactly what was coming to him.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter wishes only the worst for this guy.

Some parents seem to have no compassion.

When parents act like this, it’s not just annoying — it’s wrong.

Even as adults, some people just don’t like the big thrills.

The dad may have forced his son down the slide, but in the end, it was him who took the biggest fall.

Sometimes karma just needs a little push.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.