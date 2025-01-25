January 25, 2025 at 8:49 am

‘Don’t make your prospective customers do math.’ – Target Critic Explains Their Bad Pricing Strategy And Shows Examples In The Store

Retail stores do a lot of different things to sell more products. Unfortunately for shoppers that means that some offerings look like a bargain actually aren’t.

Consumer advocate @itsmoneyyourbusiness gave a perfect example on TikTok.

“Offer three packages at clear, distinct price points that speak to different needs and don’t offer discounts,” he says.

“Don’t do this with your pricing strategy,” he says. “I’m at Target. Look at this.”

“I can get a (Dawn) sprayer bottle for $4.99.”

Doesn’t sound too bad.

“I can get the refill bottle for $3.99.”

But that works out to be pricier per ounce.

Or he can get a 2-pack for $12.59.  “But wait, isn’t that more expensive than two refills at $3.99?”

Yes it is!

He could get a $3 coupon for the 2-pack of refills, but that’s “only for sprayer bottles.”

He made it seem even more ridiculous by rapidly switch his shot back and forth to each option.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

I’m sure a lot of people do.
Good luck with that.

When you trust a brand, they get more of your business.

Life is confusing enough. Haha!

Great idea! It’s easy, too.

Think critically, shoppers!

