Driver Yells At Pedestrian In A Crosswalk, Then Loses A Prime Parking Spot To The Same Shopper Who Defended Them

Some people never miss an opportunity to overreact, even when they’re in the wrong.

So, what would you do if you witnessed someone being unnecessarily aggressive to a pedestrian and then saw them eyeing your coveted parking spot?

Would you let them park there?

Or would you make sure they had to find a spot farther away?

In the following story, one shopper encounters this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

Yelled at a pedestrian in a crosswalk. So now you park farther away. This weekend, I was at a shopping center. I had just left one of the stores and was walking to my car when I heard this lady yelling at a pedestrian in a crosswalk, “You have to look before you cross! You can’t just walk out into the road! Some people like you just don’t care!! You are so stupid!!!” A couple of things to note: this is the crosswalk that goes from the parking lot to the main entrance of the grocery store. People cross there all the time and cars have to watch and wait. The driver did have a point since some drivers in the area don’t care, and people have been hit on the main roads. But there was no need to yell like that. I told the driver it was a crosswalk and they had to stop, and I said thank goodness you did pay attention and stopped. She then yelled at me that the lady must look before crossing.

Unfortunately, the lady should’ve been quiet.

Since this was Saturday morning, the prime spots were taken but I was lucky to get one earlier. As I approached my car to drop off my stuff, guess who wanted my spot? The same driver. I opened my door, put my groceries in, and all of a sudden, decided that I wanted to go look at some more stores. I shook my head at her. She yelled at me, “You did that on purpose, you ****!!” I shrugged my shoulders and walked away. Guess she should have just kept her mouth shut.

Maybe she was having a bad day, but geez, she had some nerve.

The lady was way out of line, so hopefully, she had to walk a long way to get to the store.

