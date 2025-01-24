Entitled Woman Parks In A Stranger’s Driveway, So The Homeowner Blocked Her Car With His Own Car For Two Weeks. Then She Has The Nerve To Send Him A $5,000 Bill For Her Troubles.

Some people think the world revolves around them, especially when it comes to parking.

So, what would you do if you came home to find your driveway occupied by a complete stranger’s car? Would you ignore it and wait for them to move? Or would you block them in on purpose so they can’t move until you allow it?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this very predicament and teaches the lady a lesson she won’t soon forget. Here’s how it all happened.

Park in driveway? Get stuck for 2 weeks Just for context, my friend’s house has a small driveway but large bushes on either side of it. It’s on a street right next to a very popular park. On the 4th of July, the park was packed, and street parking was hard to find. He was away, but when he came back to his house, some Karen had parked in his driveway. He decided to park, blocking his driveway completely in his rarely used car. He then went inside and soon heard a knock at his door. It was the Karen.

She called the cops, but it didn’t work.

She demanded that he would “let her car out this very instant” (he said that she stomped to exaggerate every syllable). He closed the door in her face. She called the police and they said that she was parked legally in his driveway. She got a ride with someone and was super angry. The Karen apparently said that if he didn’t move it by the morning, she would call her lawyer.

For the next two weeks, he saw her daily.

In the morning, she came back and demanded the car be let out and complained about Ubers. The Karen let it slip that it was a rental car and that she was visiting family and something along the lines of “the kids need my car to get around. They’ll be super sad.” My friends shut her out. For the next 2 weeks, she came by daily, screaming at him. The Karen was supposed to leave 2 days after the 4th but had to extend her stay just to get the car.

Angry, she sent him a bill in the mail.

He eventually moved the car but then called a TOWING COMPANY to tow her car and informed her of it. A couple of months ago, she sent a bill to them for the hotel (her family kicked her out after a week), the rental car, the impound cost, and food at some of the most expensive places in town. It was over 5 thousand dollars! It went in the bin. I guess she learned her lesson: don’t park in stranger’s driveways.

Wow! Parking in the wrong place definitely cost her a lot of money.

