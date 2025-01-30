Father Asked Daughter To Replace His Tire, But She Felt It Was His Duty Since He Used The Car More

Living with your parents as an adult is never easy, especially when you’re forced to share something as vital as transportation.

When one woman felt she was overcharged by her father for her share of the car repairs, she knew the two were headed for a difficult conversation.

AITA for not agreeing to foot the whole cost of a new tire on my dad’s car? My (34/f) dad (66/m) and I live together for financial reasons, but 2025 will be our last year living together. He takes me to and from work because I don’t know how to drive.

Anyways, so this morning I’m at work and he starts blowing up my phone saying he has a flat tire. He said he put the spare on, but I need to buy him a new tire when I get paid on Thursday.

I said I’m not paying for the whole thing myself, especially since he’s been going on all these dates with women he’s meeting online and they’re often 30+ miles out of town. I’ll cover half, but that’s it.

He said, “Hmm… okay, then you can take a Lyft to and from work and we’ll see how fast you break.”

I said I don’t have to take one both to and from work since my shift partner passes our neighborhood on her way and has offered to take me multiple times. I can just Lyft home.

He got mad and said, “Well I’m not helping you with anything. We’ll see who breaks first. It’s like a game, and I think I’ll win.” I called him a child for acting like that, and we haven’t said anything to each other since.

I normally wouldn’t mind doing it, but my next check, I have to pay my half of the rent ($650), plus phone bill ($121), plus cable/internet bill ($253), plus garbage bill ($81), plus groceries (at least $250), plus gas (around $100), plus his Hanukkah gift ($50), and Christmas gifts for my sister and her husband ($100).

He thinks because I worked overtime I’m going to have all this money, but he doesn’t seem to realize that most of it is spoken for already. That’s not even counting me not asking for him to pay me back the $100 he owes me for giving him money for all his dates.

AITA? Part of me feels like I am since he does take me to and from work even when I work nights, but I don’t feel like I should have to pay for a whole new tire when I’m paying for all this other stuff.

