This Person Believes Attractive People Shouldn’t Have Certain Jobs. Here’s Why.

A woman named Chelsea posted a video on TikTok and explained why she thinks hot people shouldn’t have certain jobs.

Chelsea said, “I know this is technically discrimination and I’m sorry. But I am of the very sincere opinion that if you are over a certain level of attractiveness there are certain jobs that you should just not be allowed to do.”

She continued, “I was scrolling earlier and I came across a video by, I mean, one of the most beautiful men I’ve ever seen. Like, I was just sitting, I don’t even know what he said. I was just staring at his face.”

Chelsea found out the attractive man was a therapist and she said she wouldn’t have been able to handle it if she had an appointment with him.

She added, “I could simply never be honest with that man. I could never be truly emotionally vulnerable. I could certainly never admit anything unflattering about myself.”

Chelsea also said, “I would be doing full glam before every single appointment. And listen he might be a great therapist. But that’s just not the job for someone that attractive.”

