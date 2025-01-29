January 29, 2025 at 8:49 am

This Person Believes Attractive People Shouldn’t Have Certain Jobs. Here’s Why.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@faganchelsea

Hmmm, this is a hot take!

A woman named Chelsea posted a video on TikTok and explained why she thinks hot people shouldn’t have certain jobs.

Well, this should be interesting!

Chelsea said, “I know this is technically discrimination and I’m sorry. But I am of the very sincere opinion that if you are over a certain level of attractiveness there are certain jobs that you should just not be allowed to do.”

She continued, “I was scrolling earlier and I came across a video by, I mean, one of the most beautiful men I’ve ever seen. Like, I was just sitting, I don’t even know what he said. I was just staring at his face.”

Chelsea found out the attractive man was a therapist and she said she wouldn’t have been able to handle it if she had an appointment with him.

She added, “I could simply never be honest with that man. I could never be truly emotionally vulnerable. I could certainly never admit anything unflattering about myself.”

Chelsea also said, “I would be doing full glam before every single appointment. And listen he might be a great therapist. But that’s just not the job for someone that attractive.”

Here’s the video.

@faganchelsea

Shout out to his clients though because i know they are stressed the hell out before every session

♬ original sound – faganchelsea

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Well, this is a new idea!

But honestly, people see the point…

