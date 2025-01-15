January 15, 2025 at 4:49 am

Foot Locker Employee Wouldn’t Sell A Shopper A Pair of Uggs Because Of The Store’s Lazy Website Policy

by Matthew Gilligan

Why do some people have to make things so difficult?

It’s an age-old question and all I can say is that we might never get to the bottom of it…

But let’s move on to the story!

A woman named Mason posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frustrating experience she had at a Foot Locker store.

Mason said she thought a pair of kid-sized Uggs she wanted to buy were available at a Foot Locker store, but things didn’t go as planned.

She saw on a website that the shoes were available at that particular store, but the employee assured her they weren’t and that the website gets updated every week.

Mason replied, “I was like weekly? For Christmas? Weekly? That’s kind of insane but like all right.”

She told viewers, “So I place an order for pickup. And we’ll see if it’s ready in 2 hours.”

Mason went back to the store two hours later and said, “When I was picking them up the guy seemed to….he didn’t very much trust my name was Mason Tannar. But I showed him my log. And then I saw the same worker who told me ‘no’ telling someone else ‘no.’ So who knows what’s going on back there? Somerset Mall, check it!”

Check out the video.

@popcornwh0re

@footlocker whats good

♬ original sound – mas😻🍿

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer asked a question.

Another TikTokker has been there.

And this viewer chimed in.

So weird!

