Foot Locker Shopper Was Mistaken For An Employee At A Store. – ‘Do I got on some stripes to you? What?’

by Matthew Gilligan

What are you supposed to do if a fellow customer mistakes you for an employee at a store?

There are a whole lot of ways to handle that situation, and a TikTokker named Kat posted a video and talked about how it all went down with her at a Foot Locker store.

Kat told viewers, “I’m sorry, this **** be irritating the **** out of me. I’m sitting here in Foot Locker, right? I just walked in here not even 20 seconds ago. Why the **** someone came up to me and asked me, can they get a size 8?”

She showed viewers what she was wearing and it was definitely not a Foot Locker uniform.

Kay said, “Y’all, this is what I’m wearing. Do I look like I work at Foot Locker? Like, I just had to look at her and walk away because I was gonna be so rude because be serious. Do I got on some stripes to you? What? Like, I look like I’m on the clock right now?”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@quxxnkat

People be blowwwwiinnngggggg me omg #fyp #christmasshopping #wtf

♬ original sound – Kat.The.Rine

Now check out what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer thinks they know why this happened.

Another TikTokker shared a story.

And this person chimed in.

How can I help you…?

