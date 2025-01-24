Former Amazon Prime Member Explained Why She Doesn’t Miss Her Membership

Has Amazon Prime ticked off too many people?

It sure sounds like it’s getting that way, and a TikTokker named Jen posted a video and talked to viewers about why she doesn’t miss be an Amazon Prime member one bit.

Jen said she canceled her Amazon Prime membership a while ago because of the company’s quality control and she added, “Also, they’re really like an evil, horrible corporation in every sense of the word. How they treat people, how they treat the environment: Gross.”

Jen then said, “It just is what it is. Amazon just kinda ruined things for us.”

She added that she still buys products from Amazon, but she refuses to become a Prime member again.

She told viewers that she is typically informed that packages will take up to two weeks to be delivered to her, but things usually arrive much faster.

Jen said, “You know what’s the latest package I’ve ever received? Four days.”

She added about the company, “It gives you nothing but an extra like 12 hours with your package.”

