He Was Bullied Relentlessly During Grade School, And When One Of His Tormentors Told Him There’d Be No Consequences. So He Showed His Parents What He Had Done, And The Punishment Was Swift And Severe.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and in this story from Reddit, a little patience and opportunity due to a summer job pays off in a perfect revenge.

Let’s take a look!

“We’ll never see each other again” think again I was bullied relentlessly from the 3rd to 7th grade by multiple people in my class or upper grades. After I graduated 8th grade I received a Facebook message from Andy, a boy who had been bullying and harassing me from the very beginning of it all.

The craziest part of this story might be middle schoolers using Facebook, but I digress.

I would post the exact message, but it was extremely vulgar and long. He ended it by saying that since we would never see each other again he could put it all out in the open about how much of an idiotic, ugly, and loser I was. Of course, he used a more colorful dictionary with those words but you get the idea.

Andy didn’t think about the fact that the internet is forever, but he’s going to learn.

However, there was one problem; my parents’ owned a large wood chipper. Andy’s father owned a tree cutting business and would often rent it from them for the much larger jobs. During the Summer I noticed him walk in and start talking to my uncle, and I realized the golden opportunity I had been given. I loaded Facebook on my laptop and bring the message up.

How often do you get to call out a bully directly to their parent’s face – with the receipts?!

I then approach his dad and tell him “Your son sent this message to me a few days after graduating, and I think its really important you read it.” He raised an eyebrow at first but took my laptop. As he read, I could visibly see his face turn blood red and his hands shook as he gripped the sides of my laptop harder and harder. I think he re-read the entire thing over again just to make sure what he was reading, and even clicked the profile to make sure it had indeed been his son who sent it. Finally, he gave me my computer back and told me he was so sorry for his son’s behavior and language, and that he would most certainly be dealing with Andy the moment he got home. It took 2 months for me to hear back about the fallout.

And fallout there was.

Andy’s older (and way nicer) brother Grant was friends with my sister, who told her and then she told me. Andy was grounded for the entire Summer, Fall, and Winter break, his parent’s canceled the trip he was going to take to the beach with their student youth group at church, canceled his summer camp trip, going to hold him back from getting his driving permit for a full year, took away all his games and computer. Instead of going with his dad and brother on their hunting trips he would be sent to his grandparents’ house to help clean, his social media passwords were changed so he didn’t have access to them, delete his Xbox account, and Andy would have to work for his dad doing tree cutting the entire summer and winter holiday (there were more punishments but I honestly cannot recall them). I ruined his life for a good 2-3 years, and destroyed the relationship he had with his father and mother (probably not forever, but they certainly no longer saw him as their well-behaved youngest child). It was so satisfying.

Will there be some appreciation in the comment section? Let’s find out.

