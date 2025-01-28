He Was Constantly Being Looked Down Upon By His Rich Cousin, So He Bought The Latest iPhone Just To Annoy Her

Respect among family and relatives should not be based on what they can afford.

This man was always looked down on by his rich cousin just because his family didn’t have as much money as her family.

When he decided to buy a new phone, his cousin’s reaction made him change his mind about which phone to buy.

Read below for more details.

I one upped my snobby cousins phone model I (16M) have a cousin (16F) who had always looked down on me and my family. We don’t have much money. We can’t afford things like holidays or anything expensive.

This young man’s cousin makes fun of him for not being rich enough.

She has always gotten everything she could ever want from her parents. We grew up together. And she had made fun of me for this my whole life. Even though it shouldn’t matter in the slightest.

His phone broke.

When I was 14, my phone had pretty much stopped working. The screen would freeze and ghost tap often. As well as needing to restart to charge. I saved for a new phone for a year.

He wanted a new and advanced phone model.

At the end of the year, I researched a phone to buy. I like to take pictures, so a good camera was important to me. I decided I wanted an iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is the same model as my cousin.

He didn’t go for the newer model.

I had never had an iPhone before. This was around the time the iPhone 14 was released. I had a look for one, but couldn’t afford anything more than the standard model, so I decided not to get that model as they’re basically the same phone.

She scoffed at him when he told her.

I very proudly told her that I had saved enough to get a new phone. She asked me what model I was thinking of. I told her I was planning to buy the 13 Pro Max. She did that thing where she scoffed. At the same time, she was holding a laugh while looking me up and down.

So, he bought the newer model.

I hadn’t felt bothered about her doing this for years, but for some reason, this annoyed me so much. When ordering my phone, I decided to buy the 14. Not because it’s better, but because I knew it would irritate her. And it was only a £10 difference.

She got jealous.

It arrived a week later. When she seen it, she looked irritated. She spent a while trying to convince me her phone is somehow better. There’s no difference.

He was pleased with his purchase.

She didn’t speak to me for a while… over a phone. Cousin smashed hers so her dad would buy her the 15. She did not get the 15.

He claims it as his best ever purchase.

I’ve still got my phone over a year later and she’s going strong. Best purchase ever. It’s more petty than revenge, but eh.

His cousin was rude to scoff at him for saving up for the phone he wanted. I’m glad her dad didn’t get her the phone she wanted.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

It’s always a good feeling to beat someone who thinks they’re unbeatable.

