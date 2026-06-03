New Shortcut Saves Drivers 20 Minutes, but Nearby Residents Want It Closed

If you live in a nice neighborhood, you hate to see things change that can make it worse. As communities grow and evolve, however, you have to expect that things will change over time.

What would you do if a new road were built that allowed traffic to pass through a nearby area, and the neighbors in that community immediately started complaining and trying to get it shut down?

That is what happened to the people in this story, so someone in the original neighborhood who benefits from the new road created a Google Maps Point of Interest on the new road to remind their neighbors it was there (and hopefully drive even more traffic).

Personally, I think this is really petty, and it isn’t right to rub salt in the wound. That being said, it is also pretty funny. Take a look at the full story below.

Created a point-of-interest on Google Maps to piss off wealthy Karen neighbors I live in a (non-gated) neighborhood that previously had ONE road both in and out.

Two schools on one road can make for a lot of traffic.

My neighborhood also has two schools on this ONE road. The traffic is ridiculous during rush hour or when schools get in/out. There has ALWAS been a public works plan to build a secondary exit from my neighborhood. It just so happens to connect to the main road by going through a portion of a (also non-gated) wealthier neighborhood behind us.

I can see why this would be frustrating to the people in the nearby neighborhood.

Fast-forward a few years and the public roadway gets built as planned. And as expected, people in my neighborhood start using it to avoid the traffic on the other, busier road. Legit shaves 15-20 min off any commute or drive. The people in this neighborhood have began posting to theirs (and our) FB page with the most ridiculous things and have gone to protest to their city council.

They are just trying to protect their quiet neighborhood (and keep property values up).

Some examples to give y’all an idea: “They are ruining our lives by driving through daily.” “This road has derailed mine and my wife’s life plans.” They are currently attempting to petition the city to rule the road “emergency use only” and are also filing a lawsuit against the city (supposedly).

Gathering data is just part of their attempt to get the traffic stopped.

They have several folks who will legit take photos of cars driving through, and will count how many cars per day drive through. They’ve also tried to send my neighborhood HOA bills for the road. Which, mind you – is a 100% PUBLIC ROAD that they did not even pay for.

Well, that is just a ridiculous claim. But it doesn’t seem like they feel entitled to something, but are willing to work through the system to get it.

The latest thing is that they are saying this road is a “gift” from them. Overall they’re just pretentious folks tbh. Idk why they think they’re somehow entitled to anything. I’m not a jerk – I totally get how this could be annoying for them.

This is kind of throwing gas on the fire, but I have to admit, it is kind of funny.

But they have generalized my entire neighborhood as public enemy #1 and tbh I just think it’s hilarious. SO we made a point of interest on google maps called “Shortcut to Davis Ranch” and have been reviewing it 5 stars with the most hilarious comments. (The goal being that anytime they look at their maps they see this mention of the road they despise so much).

I don’t think there is anything wrong with trying to protect your neighborhood and keep it nice. People love their homes and when the city comes in and makes a drastic change like this, it can be very frustrating. That being said, what this person did is pretty harmless and funny.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

This commenter wants to add another road.

Everyone wants to fight to keep things they don’t like out of their neighborhood.

Most people want to keep traffic in their area to a minimum.

Why would you want to intentionally upset people?

This person is going to go out of their way to drive on the new road.

Admittedly, this is a really funny ‘prank’ to play on the rich neighbors. And it is mostly harmless. When your neighbors are already upset about something, however, it isn’t a nice thing to try to make it worse.

I can absolutely see why the other neighborhood is upset about the new road, even if they have no right to block it. Hopefully, they will get used to the new setup, and it won’t be so bad in the end.